Ukraine will receive funds raised by Abramovich from the sale of Chelsea: the amount is known

Vladimir Medyanik19:18, 01/31/23

The British government will transfer 2.3 billion pounds to Ukraine.

The UK government will transfer to Ukraine all the proceeds from the sale of the Chelsea football club by Roman Abramovich last year.

According to The Telegraph , the funds will be directed to a special fund for financial assistance to Ukraine. In the near future, approval for the transaction should follow from the EU.

The net proceeds from the sale of Chelsea FC are £2.3 billion.

It is reported that the money will go to the account of the fund, which is headed by the former Executive Director of UNICEF in the UK, Mike Penrose. Funds from the fund will be used to restore educational institutions, medical assistance and other areas. All funds will be distributed under the control of the EU.

It is noted that the amount of 2.3 billion pounds will be one of the largest charitable donations to war victims in history.

Recall that Roman Abramovich announced the decision to sell the English football club Chelsea in early March 2022. The businessman said that all the proceeds from the sale will go to a charitable foundation, which will be created to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

“This includes providing critical funds to meet the immediate needs of the victims, as well as supporting long-term recovery efforts,” Abramovich said.

In May last year, a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boely bought Chelsea for £4.25 billion.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...