Ukraine defenders destroy five light boats carrying enemy recon groups

31.01.2023 14:01

The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day destroyed five light motor boats carrying enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

That’s according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy intensified the operations of their sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of islands at the mouth of the Dnipro.

“Over the last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least five light motor boats with such groups,” the General Staff noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine – from February 24, 2022 to January 31, 2023 – liquidated nearly 127,500 Russian servicemen, including 850 in the past day alone.

