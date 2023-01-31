Robin Horsfall. Jan 31

It is time that the International Olympic Committee made it clear that Russia would not be permitted to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics while they were occupying Ukrainian territory and engaged in war. The democratic nations of the world have to make a firm stand and show unity regarding the Russian invasion of a member state. Although such a move would be symbolic it would add to the increasing pressure on Russia to withdraw. Russia has previously been banned for state sponsored cheating with performance enhancing drugs and it didn’t sit well in the Kremlin.

The influences of professionalism and marketing have long since become the norm in Athletics. The Olympic committee must be shown that allowing Russia to participate would create a financial disaster in France. Investors will withdraw, advertisers will pull their promotions, sponsors will run scared and the paying public would be loathe to attend if Russian athletes are competing.

The world cannot seriously expect anyone to live and compete with a nation that is currently engaged in war crimes. The nations supporting Ukraine should stand together and give the committee a ‘them or us’ ultimatum, now!

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

Like this: Like Loading...