The United States sent the first batch of Bradley to Ukraine (photo)

It included more than 60 combat vehicles.

The United States of America sent more than 60 Bradley combat vehicles to Ukraine .

This is reported in the Transportation Command of the Armed Forces of the United States of America. The first shipment, containing more than 60 Bradleys, left the shores of North Charleston, South Carolina last week.

The report notes that this will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with additional offensive and defensive capabilities to protect their borders from Russia’s illegal invasion.

“The Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians. We hope this will increase their capabilities to ensure they move forward on the battlefield and regain lost ground with equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have,” she said. Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost in an interview with Joint Force Quarterly.

BMP Bradley for Ukraine: what is known

Recall that in early January, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It included Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, self-propelled guns, armored vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, anti-vehicle mines and ammunition.

