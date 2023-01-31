The Air Force revealed how air defense radars from France will help Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko21:32, 01/31/23

These radars have a range and radius of detection of enemy objects – approximately 250 kilometers.

The Ukrainian military will receive GM 200 air defense radars , which France will purchase for them.

The representative of the Air Force, Yuri Ignat, said on the air of the national telethon that these radars have a certain range and radius of detection of enemy objects – about 250 kilometers.

According to him, this will help Ukrainian defenders to quickly identify enemy air targets and notify air defense in a timely manner.

“Radio-technical troops are the eyes of the Air Force, so any reinforcement with Western radars will help us to better see the air force and better identify them, not only on our own, but also on enemy territory,” Ignat explained.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...