Russia lost almost a quarter of its aircraft in the war in Ukraine – expert

Evgenia Sokolenko17:37, 01/31/23

According to him, the existing industrial base of the Russian Federation does not allow to quickly restore losses on the battlefield.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 293 aircraft, which is about 25% of the entire fleet. Despite this, the enemy retains a fairly high aviation potential.

“Based on the figures of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has now lost 293 aircraft in more than 11 months. This is a fairly significant amount, which is about 25% of the entire fleet,” said Valery Ryabykh, development director of the Defense Express information and consulting company, on Espresso. .

According to him, the entire existing industrial base of Russia does not allow to quickly restore losses on the battlefield. Now the aggressor rests on the created stocks.

“This situation is complicated by the fact that sanctions have been imposed in the technological sphere and in a number of areas Russia is losing the ability to modernize and manufacture new aircraft. Now everything rests on the stocks created. In general, the enemy retains a fairly high aviation potential, but if we get modern Western weapons , then the advantage of the enemy will be leveled,” Ryabykh summed up.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...