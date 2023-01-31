Putin will deliver a message to the Russian Parliament on the eve of the anniversary of the big war in Ukraine – media

Olga Robeyko 08:45, 01/31/23 UNIAN

It is alleged that the Kremlin resumed preparations for the message.

Putin will deliver a message / screenshot

The message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly may take place on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – February 20 or 21.

This is reported by the propaganda publications ” RIA Novosti ” and TASS , citing their own sources. They write that the Kremlin has resumed preparations for the message.

Thus, TASS propagandists, citing sources, claim that the message will be announced “on the 20th of February.”

Putin’s messages to the Russian Parliament

Putin announced his previous message to the Parliament of the Russian Federation in April 2021. At the end of 2022, he was supposed to announce a new one, but it was postponed to 2023.

Despite the fact that the obligation to send a message to the Federal Assembly is indicated in the Constitution of the Russian Federation, in 2022 Putin did not begin to do this.

In addition, at the end of 2022, Putin did not hold a large press conference, which has already become a tradition for 10 years.

