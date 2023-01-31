People return to Kharkiv: population over 1 million now

TETIANA LOZOVENKO — TUESDAY, 31 JANUARY 2023, 19:08

As of 31 January, there are approximately 1,100,000 inhabitants in Kharkiv, although after the first month of the full-scale war there were 200-300,000 people there.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 31 January

Quote: “We currently have 450,000 IDPs [internally displaced persons – ed.] in the city of Kharkiv and the oblast. If we’re talking about the city of Kharkiv, we currently have 1,100,000 people [there].

Let me remind you that at the time of the full-scale invasion, after, relatively speaking, its first month, only 200-300,000 people remained to live in Kharkiv. This means that people are returning. They are not so active anymore, but they are returning to the territories where it is relatively safe.”

Details: Syniehubov added that people are also returning to some settlements in the oblast, in particular, to the city of Lozova. During the evacuation, when part of the oblast was still occupied, there were about 10,000 people there, and now, there are 60,000.

Reference: As of 2019, the population of Kharkiv was 1,446,107 people.

(C)UKRAINSKA PRAVDA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...