Johnson called the condition under which Russia would not invade Ukraine

Marta Gichko 07:51, 01/31/23

In his opinion, the ambiguous diplomacy regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO played a decisive role.

Johnson called the condition under which there would be no war in Ukraine / UNIAN

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a full-scale Russian invasion could have been avoided if countries had consistently and boldly led Ukraine into NATO.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post , Johnson noted that Western countries have used diplomatic ambiguity about NATO and Ukraine for decades – “and it ended in complete disaster.”

“We have been telling Ukrainians for years that we have an “open door” policy in NATO and that they have the right to “choose their own fate” and that Russia should not have veto power. And all this time we have made it clear to Moscow that Ukraine will never will not join the Alliance – because so many NATO members will exercise their own veto power. The result is the worst war in Europe in 80 years. Russian President Vladimir Putin has destroyed countless lives, homes, hopes and dreams,” writes Johnson.

The politician noted that Putin did not invade because he thought that Ukraine was going to join NATO – he always knew that this was unlikely.

“He attacked Ukraine because he believed – and had ample evidence of this – that we were not very serious about defending Ukraine.” If we had been brave enough and consistent enough to bring Ukraine into NATO – if we really meant what we said – then this complete disaster could have been avoided,” he said.

Johnson added that support for NATO membership in Ukraine is very high, 83% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance. At the same time, the Ukrainian army is fighting with extraordinary skill and courage using NATO equipment. As Johnson noted, “NATO could not teach the Ukrainians how to fight a war – in fact, there is a lot that they could teach us.”

He stressed that “Ukrainians must receive everything they need to end this war as soon as possible.”

