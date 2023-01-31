‘It Happens For The First Time’: AFU Abruptly Change Tactics At Ugledar

The Russian army has found itself in a stalemate.

31.01.2023

Russian military propaganda report a difficult situation for invaders near Ugledar, where the AFU are grinding down Russian infantry on the outskirts of the city, dialog.ua reports.

The Ukrainian army has used the tactic of total mining of the terrain, literally throwing antipersonnel land mines of the “petal” type at Russian positions for the first time.

Russian “war correspondent” Alexey Sukonkin reports this on his Telegram channel, having noted on the previous day the number of Russian army casualties near Ugledar has skyrocketed.

Sukonkin stresses that the AFU is literally throwing “an unreal number” of anti-personnel mines on Russian positions and their attack routes with their rocket artillery, grinding the occupants down.

Meanwhile, he expresses astonishment that this is the first time the Ukrainian army has used such an effective tactic to disrupt the Russian offensive.

“The Ukrainians, with the help of MLRS, are totaling the lines and possible routes with anti-tank mines. In addition, they are dropping a simply unreal number of “petals.” It is the first time they have paid such attention to mines on such a large scale. They came to their senses,” he writes.

Charter97.org reported that the situation near Ugledar was difficult for the Russian Federation – the claim of a breakthrough into the city was a lie of Russian propaganda.

Analysts believe Ugledar may become a bridgehead for the deployment of a future offensive by the AFU in the Crimean corridor.

Like this: Like Loading...