France will give Ukraine a batch of 12 CAESAR howitzers: what is known

Katerina Schwartz17:14, 01/31/23
In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were promised 12 self-propelled guns.
France will send another batch of CAESAR self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) to Ukraine, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said .
In total, 12 howitzers will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
France also intends to send a group of military personnel to Poland who will train Ukrainian fighters.
“France will give Ukraine 12 additional Caesar howitzers and send 150 soldiers to Poland to train 600 Ukrainians a month, and by the summer – only 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” Lecornu said.
ACS CAESAR – howitzer features
CAESAR (“Caesar”) is a French 155-mm self-propelled artillery mount (ACS), designed to destroy manpower, as well as artillery batteries. to provide passages in minefields and field barriers.
The artillery part of the installation is a 155-mm howitzer with a barrel length of 52 calibers.
Other features of the CAESAR ACS:
- can use the entire range of 155-mm NATO shells with cluster inclusive;
- maximum fire distance – 42 km;
- ammunition – 18 shells;
- fires 6 shots per minute.
The howitzer is also known to use the FAST-Hit fire control system, which is automated with GPS tracking.
