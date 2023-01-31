France to buy GM 200 air defense radars for Ukraine

Irina Pogorelaya18:27, 01/31/23

The radars will be purchased with funds from the special fund for support of Ukraine created by France.

French authorities will help buy GM 200 air defense radars.

This was stated by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris, European Pravda reports .

Lecornu said Reznikov told him last December of Ukraine’s need for such radars. According to him, in the coming days, the parties should sign an agreement on the acquisition of these radars with funds from the special fund for Ukraine created by France.

He also added that France is coordinating its decisions with its allies in order to provide Ukraine with a sufficient number of missiles for the transferred Crotale air defense systems.

Help from France

The other day, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he instructed the military ministry to study the issue of supplying Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier, France promised to transfer AMX-10 RC wheeled armored vehicles to Ukraine .

In general, France remains one of the leading arms suppliers to Ukraine. The French assisted Ukraine with artillery , including self-propelled howitzers, air defense systems, armored vehicles, and other weapons.

