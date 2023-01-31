Armed Forces of Ukraine to get up to 140 tanks from partners in first wave

31.01.2023 16:50

In the first wave of supplies, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 tanks of modern Western models – Leopard 2, Challenger 2, M1 Abrams.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this at an online briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He noted that the January decisions on weapons indicate a new Euro-Atlantic consensus of partners: the stronger Ukraine is, the sooner this criminal war will be put to an end. A vivid embodiment of this rule is the formation of an international tank coalition which already includes 12 participants, Kuleba noted.

“It is too early to name all the coalition countries and their practical contributions because some of them have yet to make formal decisions in line with their internal procedures. I can only note that in the first wave of contributions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 units of tanks of modern Western models – Leopard 2, Challenger 2, M1 Abrams – and we are counting on Leclerc,” the minister emphasized.

He added that Ukraine continues to work both towards expanding the tank coalition and increasing the contributions of already declared participants.

As reported, the German government decided to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks and allowed other countries to re-export them.

U.S. President Joe Biden officially announced the delivery of 31 American-made M1 Abrams tanks and other equipment to Ukraine.

