Jan 30
What cruel people can bomb hospitals and maternity hospitals?
Who can dare to target residential buildings?
❌ russians ❌
No “animals”, not “orcs” but those russians that we all know
💔 #Kherson
As of now, 3 Ukrainians killed and 5 wounded
I haven’t seen any real actions of ordinary russians against the war, against their terrorism
They should not be allowed anywhere
Letting them come, we show that we AGREE with their actions and values
Do you actually agree with their actions and values?
One comment
Horror.
This devilry cannot be permitted to continue for even one more day, let alone another year.