From the LinkedIn page of Yana Rudenko

Jan 30

What cruel people can bomb hospitals and maternity hospitals?

Who can dare to target residential buildings?

❌ russians ❌

No “animals”, not “orcs” but those russians that we all know

💔 #Kherson

As of now, 3 Ukrainians killed and 5 wounded

I haven’t seen any real actions of ordinary russians against the war, against their terrorism

They should not be allowed anywhere

Letting them come, we show that we AGREE with their actions and values

Do you actually agree with their actions and values?

supportukraine #standforukraine #standwithukraine

