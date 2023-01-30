Unprecedented decision: half of licenses and permits for business can be canceled in Ukraine

Dmitry Schwartz14:55, 01/30/23

In total, it is proposed to cancel 47% of licenses and permits.

The Interdepartmental Working Group on the Accelerated Review of the Instruments for State Regulation of Economic Activities (IWG on Deregulation) recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers abolish a significant part of the instruments of state regulation .

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy, we are talking about permits, licenses, declarations of approvals, etc. in the areas where policy-making is carried out by the Ministry of Economy.

“In total, it was proposed to cancel 47% of licenses and permits. Such an unprecedented decision is aimed at significantly expanding economic freedoms in Ukraine and stimulating the development of entrepreneurship. The corresponding decision was made at the first meeting of the Interdepartmental Working Group on Deregulation on January 26,” the report says.

As First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko noted, a free regulatory environment is an extremely important factor in economic growth.

“We are eliminating the tools that prevent businesses from working normally, among which there are rudiments from the Soviet era. We will significantly simplify and digitize the tools necessary to protect the interests of society. We are starting work with the tools that the Ministry of Economy is dealing with. Almost half of them will be eliminated, and the rest – In the future, the interdepartmental working group will consider regulatory instruments that fall within the competence of other authorities,” Sviridenko said.

Business during the war:

In April 2022, a free platform was launched in Ukraine to help with business relocation . Both enterprises requiring relocation and companies that are willing to provide premises or other assets for this could apply.

In December 2022, the business continued to weaken its estimates regarding its economic activity due to Russian terrorist attacks and power shortages.

On January 17, 2023, business softened negative expectations about future business activity and inflation.

As of January 30, 2023, due to the war, 80% of companies have experienced a business downturn .

