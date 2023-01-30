Ukraine will not be safe while Russia retains control of Crimea – former commander of US Army Europe

30 JANUARY 2023

Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of US Army Europe, has stated that the fight for Crimea will be key in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Hodges in an interview with Insider

Quote: “The decisive terrain for this war is Crimea. The Ukrainian government knows that they cannot settle for Russia retaining control of Crimea.

Ukraine will never be safe or secure or able to rebuild their economy so long as Russia retains Crimea.”

Details: Hodges believes that Ukraine will set the conditions for the eventual liberation of Crimea in the next few months.

According to Hodges, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will need long-range precision strike weapons, like ATACMS, to successfully liberate Crimea.

“Delivering capabilities which will deny Russia any sanctuary for its air, drone, and missile strikes will enable Ukraine to make Crimea untenable for the Russians,” Hodges added.

Hodges stated that in order to liberate Crimea, it will be necessary to isolate the peninsula from the Russian Federation by destroying the Kerch Bridge (Crimea bridge).

At the same time, he criticised Joe Biden’s administration for its reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

