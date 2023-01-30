Ukraine will not be safe while Russia retains control of Crimea – former commander of US Army Europe

30 JANUARY 2023
Lieutenant General (Retired) Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of US Army Europe, has stated that the fight for Crimea will be key in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Source: Hodges in an interview with Insider
Quote: “The decisive terrain for this war is Crimea. The Ukrainian government knows that they cannot settle for Russia retaining control of Crimea.
Ukraine will never be safe or secure or able to rebuild their economy so long as Russia retains Crimea.”
Details: Hodges believes that Ukraine will set the conditions for the eventual liberation of Crimea in the next few months.
According to Hodges, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will need long-range precision strike weapons, like ATACMS, to successfully liberate Crimea.
“Delivering capabilities which will deny Russia any sanctuary for its air, drone, and missile strikes will enable Ukraine to make Crimea untenable for the Russians,” Hodges added.
Hodges stated that in order to liberate Crimea, it will be necessary to isolate the peninsula from the Russian Federation by destroying the Kerch Bridge (Crimea bridge).
At the same time, he criticised Joe Biden’s administration for its reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
2 comments
Not only Zelensky and the Ukrainian government and military want Crimea back, but the vast majority of the Ukrainian people. It will happen, regardless of what the chickenshits in certain capital cities think.
He said this also recently on an interview with The Times and I suggested to bring this guy out of retirement to replace Milley.
Yesterday you posted a vid of another retired General who should return: Gen Kellogg. He said that Ukraine must get ATACM’s and other long range fires. He had just returned from a fact-finding trip and he revealed something pretty stunningly awful: Ukraine has lost more than 100,000 troops.
That is a staggering amount. Ukraine loses its finest, whilst Russia just get rid of pond scum vermin.
This is why Ukraine simply must have long range missiles right now. Obviously the putinazis are going to attack with as much force as possible before the tanks arrive.
Already the dithering of the allies and the treachery of Germany has cost Ukraine a year of horror. Now it is set for another year of the same. Absolutely appalling.