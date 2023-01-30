Ukraine War Live Updates: Norway to Send Leopard Tanks ‘As Fast As Possible

1/30/23

Norway to Send Leopard Tanks ‘As Fast As Possible’

Norway will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine “as fast as possible.”

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram told AFP news agency that the tanks will be transferred to Ukraine as quickly as they can be. The number of tanks that Norway will send is still unknown.

“We haven’t yet determined the number,” he said. “It’s important that we coordinate closely with our partners, so that this aid makes a real difference for Ukraine.”

Norway has 36 total Leopard 2 tanks and is among the handful of European nations who have pledged the vehicles to Ukraine this month.

Germany and Poland will send 14 tanks each, Canada has pledged four. Spain and the Netherlands said they are also considering sending Leopard 2 tanks.

The United States will send 31 of its M1 Abrams tanks and 14 of the United Kingdom’s Challenger 2 tanks are set to arrive in Ukraine before the summer.

During a visit to Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, Norway’s top defense and space systems supplier, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Norway is committed to sending military aid to Kyiv.

“Norway is a small country, but we have a world-class defense industry here in Kongsberg,” he said, according to a government statement. “It is crucial for our own security, and not least important now that Ukraine is fighting for freedom.”

Norway has also supplied Ukraine with NASAMS air defense systems and anti-ship missiles to help in their defense against Russia.

