The occupiers also threaten to forcibly remove schoolchildren.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the Russian invaders forbid local schoolchildren to study in a distance format according to the Ukrainian program. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing .

“According to the available information, in the local schools of the settlements of the Kakhovsky district, the Russian occupiers forbid schoolchildren to study online according to the Ukrainian program,” the post reads.

At the same time, as noted, our teachers refuse to teach according to the programs of the Russian Federation. Because of this, the enemy is threatening to forcefully take the children for “training” deep into the territory of Kherson Oblast temporarily occupied by him, to Russia or to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

