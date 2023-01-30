Yana Stavskaya09:23, 01/30/23

Sunak is at risk of failing as prime minister if he does not take urgent action in the face of the growing threat from Russia and Putin, according to the military department.

A senior US general has privately told Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer considered a top-tier fighting force, Defense Department sources told Sky News .

According to the Americans, London should have taken care of building up military capacities after the start of the Russian war against Ukraine. However, now “it is a whole service, unable to protect the UK and the allies for a decade.”

Rishi Sunak is at risk of failing as prime minister if he doesn’t take urgent action given the growing security threat from Russia and Putin, military officials say.

The British Ministry of Defense identified the main problems of their army:

The British Armed Forces will run out of ammunition “in a few days” after the start of the fighting.

The UK is unable to protect its skies from the missile and drone strikes that Ukraine endures.

It will take five to ten years for an army to be able to field a combat division of 25,000 to 30,000 men backed by tanks, artillery and helicopters.

About 30% of the British high-readiness forces are reservists who cannot mobilize within the deadlines set by NATO.

Most of the army’s fleet of armored vehicles, including tanks, was created 30 to 60 years ago, and a complete replacement is not expected in the coming years.

Officials are worried that Sunak, while announcing the transfer of new types of weapons to Ukraine, in turn is silent about plans to replenish British military depots. Currently, the British army has only 76 thousand people, but the force will be reduced even more – to 73 thousand people

Military assistance from Britain – current

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Britain – then the Johnson government – along with the United States, Poland and the Baltic states has played a leading role in transferring weapons to Ukraine .

Britain ‘s position has not weakened since Finance Minister Rishi Sunak came to the post of prime minister . Recently, London, one of the first in the world, announced the transfer of Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine . Training of Ukrainian crews is already starting in the country.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...