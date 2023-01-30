Russians already announce reward for destroying first Leopard and Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jet

Russian company Fores, which specialises in equipment for oil wells, has announced a reward for Abrams and Leopard tanks, which the West has promised to provide Kyiv with if they are destroyed or captured in Ukraine.

Source: Fores; Ivan Okhlobystin, Russian actor who supports Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the war against Ukraine

Quote from Fores: “Fores will allocate a reward to military servicemen for damaging NATO heavy armoured vehicles and fixed-wing aircraft in the zone of a special military operation [this is how Russia avoids the word “war” and calls the war in Ukraine – ed.].”

Details: They have promised 5 million roubles [approximately US$71,500] for the first destroyed Abrams or Leopard tanks and 500,000 roubles [approximately US$7,100] for each additional one.

It is also reported that a financial reward will be 15 million roubles [approximately US$214,500] for the first F-15 and F-16 fighter jets destroyed if they are supplied to Ukraine.

Ivan Okhlobystin, Russian actor who very actively supports Vladimir Putin and the war against Ukraine, has also declared there will be a reward for Western tanks damaged in Ukraine. He has said that “some representatives of big Russian business” authorised him to announce that they supposedly “will have a reward of 10 million roubles [approximately US$143,000] for each damaged Abrams”.

On 25 January, the German government officially approved the decision to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks and allow re-export to the countries willing to do it.

The same day, US President Joe Biden confirmed his intention to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to strengthen its defence capabilities in the face of Russian aggression.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/01/30/7387083/

Like this: Like Loading...