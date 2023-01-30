Prigozhin sentenced: Piontkovsky explained why the days of “Putin’s chef” are numbered (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:34, 01/30/23

Prigozhin and Putin received the largest hardware defeat, the expert noted.

The “cook” of Russian President Vladimir Putin – the owner of the private military company “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin , was sentenced.

The days of “Putin’s cook” are numbered after Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army, Commander of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a mini-coup in the Russian Federation, Russian publicist and political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky said in an interview with UNIAN .

“Prigozhin has already been sentenced. On the night of January 10-11, a mini military coup took place in Putin’s bunker. Shoigu and Gerasimov came to him and forced him to remove Prigozhin’s henchman Surovikin (General Sergey Surovikin – Ed.) and return Gerasimov to the leadership of all military operations” – said the expert.

The interlocutor added that this is the largest hardware defeat of Prigozhin and the leader of the Russians.

“After the failure of the blitzkrieg (in Ukraine – Ed.), a situation arose that arises in any fascist state after a military defeat. The main question is who is to blame? The Fuhrer or the generals? Naturally, Putin had to show that the generals, and he let his two dogs – Kadyrov (leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov – Ed.) and Prigozhin, who attacked the Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov and Minister of Defense Shoigu, demanding that they be removed from their posts and sent barefoot to the front,” Piontkovsky said.

The publicist stressed that “Putin’s chef” insulted Gerasimov.

“… the generals did not wait for Putin to finish them off, they carried out a mini-coup: they forced Surovikin to be removed and Gerasimov reinstated. Prigozhin’s days are numbered. In the KGB atmosphere, Prigozhin should be considered ominous as a statement that someone is going to liquidate him. By the way, this has become a very popular narrative among the Kremlin sites…”, the political scientist emphasized.

