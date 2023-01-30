Poland can transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, there is one condition – Morawiecki

30.01.2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Poland is ready to transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, such a decision should be supported by NATO partners.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki announced this at a press conference. According to him, any aircraft can be implemented, but in coordination with the countries of the Alliance.

“As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs, any other aircraft will be implemented and, possibly, transferred in coordination with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination,” Morawiecki said, answering whether Poland will transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak commented on the relevant information, also noting that our state has received positive signals from Poland.

“Work on obtaining F-16 fighters continues. There are positive signals from Poland, which is ready to give them to us in coordination with NATO. Tanks, fighters are an excellent company to turn Russian enemies into fertilizer,” Yermak wrote.

Recall: military expert Roman Svitan said that the Western allies began to announce the provision of heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine, which will help in the counteroffensive against the Russian occupying army. However, while the Ukrainian army lacks air cover – attack helicopters and aircraft.

According to the expert, despite the absence of official statements, the issue of providing Ukraine with modern fighters has been resolved conceptually.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– the Dutch government will consider the possibility of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Kiev makes a corresponding request;

– the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmitry Kuleba, hinted that work on the transfer of military aircraft by partners to Ukraine has already begun . In particular, we are talking about F-16 fighters.

