The commander of the squadron of the 299th tactical aviation brigade, Major Danilo Murashko, died on January 27 in the Donetsk region during a combat mission.

As reported in the press center of the tactical aviation brigade. Lieutenant General Vasily Nikiforov, a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by an enemy fighter near the village of Shabelkovka, near Kramatorsk.

The pilot, until the last second, tried to take the wrecked plane away from the residential buildings of the village. In this regard, he lost altitude, could not safely eject and died the death of a Hero.

The major was 24 years old, he was a holder of the orders of Bogdan Khmelnitsky of all three degrees.

On account of Danila Murashko 141 sorties, he destroyed over 700 units of enemy armored vehicles, more than 80 vehicles, 30 tankers and about 600 invaders.

