Biden says US won’t give F-16s to Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko23:39, 01/30/23

Some countries are ready to transfer combat aircraft to Kyiv if the States give the green light.

US President Joe Biden said that his country will not give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have stepped up their calls to Western partners over aviation to fight against occupying forces, Sky news reports .

It is noted that when asked by journalists about the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Biden limited himself to a short “no” and did not give reasons.

Transfer to Ukraine F-16

Recall, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his readiness to transfer American F-16 fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine if the States give the green light.

According to the speaker of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, Ukraine needs to replace its entire fleet of Soviet aircraft with F-16s for protection. In addition, it is necessary to create at least five air brigades from them.

As UNIAN previously reported, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted the possibility of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine as part of military assistance from Paris. When asked by journalists about this, he said that “in principle, nothing is prohibited.”

