A clumsy attempt to give out a new “victory” by the militants of the PMC “Wagner” failed.

The invaders again dreamed about the destruction of Abrams / Photo-US Army

Russian propagandists once again boasted of the “destruction” of American Abrams tanks in Ukraine. However, something went wrong, even the commentators “burned” the fake.

A number of Russian publics reported about the “destruction” of another Abrams. It was noted that this “victory” was attributed to the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC. The militants even provided photographic evidence.

However, the landscapes around are by no means similar to the Ukrainian winter. Of course, it was the Abrams that was destroyed in Iraq in 2003. With this photograph, the occupiers are “feeding” the Russians, convincing them that they have destroyed a tank that is not yet physically in Ukraine.

Fake invaders revealed / t.me/rf200_nooow

In social networks, commentators ridiculed the stupidity of the occupiers. Some noted that Rospropaganda traditionally “destroys” equipment that Ukraine has not yet received.

The reaction of social media users / screenshot

