“The logic of war is inexorable”: the Office of the President commented on the “explosive night” in Iran

Anastasia Gorbacheva13:58, 01/29/23

Mikhail Podolyak reminded that Tehran is helping Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, reacted to the “explosive night” in Iran . He recalled that the war exposes tough bills for the killers and their participants.

“The logic of war is inexorable and deadly. And exposes hard accounts to the authors and accomplices,” the politician wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, he recalled that since February 24, 2022, the Russians have resorted to mobilization, the installation of a missile defense system in Moscow, the digging of trenches and the preparation of bomb shelters. At the same time, after active assistance to the Kremlin, Tehran received an “explosive night.

“Explosive night in Iran: drone and rocket production, oil refining. Ukraine warned,” Podolyak summed up.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...