Scholz opposed the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine

Irina Pogorelaya12:40, 01/29/23

He warned against raising the stakes on arms supplies.

The question of the possible provision of fighter jets to Ukraine does not even arise at present.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with Tagesspiegel . Commenting on calls from Kyiv, including former Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk, for fighter jets, Scholz warned against “entering into a constant race to raise the stakes when it comes to weapons systems.”

“If, immediately after the decision is made, another debate begins in Germany, this is not too serious and undermines the confidence of citizens in the decisions of the government,” the German chancellor explained his position, referring to the decision to supply tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He stressed that decisions on military assistance to Ukraine are made in such a way as to prevent a direct clash between NATO and the Russian Federation.

“The German Chancellor, who takes his oath seriously, must do everything to ensure that Russia’s war against Ukraine does not turn into a war between Russia and NATO,” Scholz said, adding that he “will not allow such an escalation.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...