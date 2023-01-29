Railway bridge blown up near Melitopol, invaders killed – media

Yuri Kobzar18:16, 01/29/23

In the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, the Russians are getting worse with logistics.

Near the occupied Melitopol , a railway bridge was blown up, which was used by the Russian invaders. At the same time, the Russian military probably died, according to the local publication RIA Melitopol .

“A large military target was hit in the occupied Melitopol region. The blow was delivered from the HIMARS MLRS on a bridge near the village of Svetlodolinskoye, Melitopol region,” the report says.

The publication claims that as a result, the Russians have losses in equipment and manpower.

“Probably at the time of” arrival “military cargo was transported along the overpass. Near the village of Dolinskoye there is a railway line, which the Russian fascists use to supply their troops,” the newspaper writes.

The head of the occupation administration of the Russian-controlled areas of the Zaporizhia region, Vladimir Rogov , confirmed the strike on the bridge. At the same time, he stated that as a result, civilians allegedly suffered – five were killed, four were injured.

It is important to note that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet commented on this information. There are also no photos or videos from the scene.

