Putin will not unhook from Ukraine: Orban called the reason

Yuri Kobzar17:42, 01/29/23

The Hungarian prime minister is confident that the Kremlin will not make any concessions.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not believe that the Kremlin will accept defeat in the war and simply back down from trying to take over Ukraine. Vladimir Putin understands that he will not win the upcoming presidential elections, even with massive fraud, if he loses in Ukraine.

According to Tichys Einblich , Orban shared these thoughts with reporters during a meeting in Budapest. The Hungarian prime minister is sure that the end of the war should not be expected soon.

Orban believes that the Kremlin is indifferent to the isolation from the West, which rather confirms Russians in the opinion that the rest of the world allegedly does not understand Russia.

The Hungarian prime minister also points to Russia’s active buildup of military resources – the militarization of the economy, the deployment of military production and the mobilization of men into the army. At the same time, he expresses doubt that Western weapons will help Ukraine.

“At first it was 5,000 helmets, now tanks,” Orban laughs and notes that sooner or later Ukraine will simply run out of human resources.

War in Ukraine – Orban’s position

The Orban government verbally condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine and formally supported Ukraine. At the same time, Budapest has repeatedly blocked or delayed the imposition of harsh sanctions against Russia.

Subsequently, Orban criticized the sanctions restrictions against Russia and called for their complete abolition. According to him, Europe allegedly suffers from the sanctions more than Russia.

Hungary also refused to help Ukraine with weapons and banned the transport of weapons through its territory for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Hungary itself , not everyone agrees with Orban’s position and calls for helping Ukraine.

