Nicholas Winton helped 669 Jewish children escape the Holocaust

Nicholas Winton helped 𝟔𝟔𝟗 Jewish children escape

From 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 occupation during the 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭

👉 His efforts went unrecognized for 50 years.

Then in 1988, while sitting in a #TV audience,

He suddenly found himself surrounded 😊

By the children he’d rescued, now adults.

Winton never spoke much about it publicly.

☝️ The world only found out in 1988, when the BBC got hold of a scrapbook his wife found in the attic.

In it were photos, names and records of hundreds of European children for whom Winton had arranged transport from Czechoslovakia to the #UK

The BBC managed to track down 80 of these individuals

And invited them to the show 💌

🩺 One of the children Nicholas saved was Leslie Brent. He became a doctor and went on to become one of the world’s top immunologists who pioneered organ transplants.

💡 Potentially millions of people are alive today

Because of the #Kindness of one man.

“Don’t be content in your life 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 to do no 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠.

Be prepared 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐚𝐲 to try and do some 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝.”

Nicholas Winton

Remember his words

🙏 Next time you see people in need

Health #History #Ethics

Incredible video here:

Now some of today's saints.

The face of saints. Brave and selfless beyond imagination. Killed in Soledar while rescuing children, the elderly, and others including animals.

“To be able to get them out of these war-torn areas, it makes it definitely more worthwhile than anything else that I can imagine,” he said

Chris Parry.

Andrew Bagshaw.

Repeat these names.

Then take some time today to think about them and their families.

These are not the first, nor will they be the last unfortunately, but they and their heroic actions must not be forgotten.

Forever grateful.

RIP

