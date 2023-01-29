Media: U.S. along with another country are behind drone attack on Iranian weapons production facilities

Sunday, January 29, 2023 10:45:27 AM

A drone attack on a ballistic missile depot in Iran was carried out by the United States and another country, reported the TV channel Al-Hadath, citing its to sources in the United States.

The news outlet writes that the strike was meant to send a signal to Iran and Russia that “setting up [weapons] factories and the export of ballistic weapons are not allowed.” Sources of the channel clarified that the second country involved in the attack on the Iranian facilities was not Israel.

According to the interlocutors of Al-Hadath, the power of the strike was high. The Jerusalem Post, citing sources in Western intelligence, reports that the drone attack in Isfahan was a “phenomenal success” – and not only the roof of the workshop was damaged.

On the morning of January 29, the Iranian Defense Ministry reported that the Iranian military repelled a drone attack, saying that the country’s air defense shot down one of the drones, and the other two exploded in the air. As a result, according to the Defense Ministry, only the roof of one of the buildings was damaged.

On January 29, drones attacked military facilities and an oil depot in Iran.

Iranian cities Tehran, Isfahan, Azershehr, Hamadan, Karaj, Rasht, Khoy and others were rocked by explosions at night. According to preliminary data, the strikes were carried out on the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the al-Quds special forces base and other military bases. Among the targets were factories producing kamikaze drones and other weapons, as well as on an oil refinery. In total, at least 14 military facilities of the regime were damaged.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was urgently put on alert. The Iranian authorities accused not only Israel but also the United States of carrying out the attack. The Iranian regime also quickly shut down the Internet across the country fearing a new outbreak of unrest. After explosions in some cities, people took to the streets, chanting: “Death to the dictator! Death to Khamenei!”

