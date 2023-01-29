Iran’s Defence Ministry states that alleged drone attack on plant was “unsuccessful”

29 JANUARY 2023
The Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reported an “unsuccessful attack” by drones on one of the ministry’s production complexes in the city of Isfahan on Sunday, 29 January.
Source: Iran’s Defence Ministry
Quote: “On the evening of 28 January, around 23:30, an unsuccessful attack using mini-drones was carried out on one of the centres of the Ministry of Defence.
One of them was shot down by an air defence system, and the other two fell into defensive traps and exploded.”
Details: Iran’s Defence Ministry says the “roof of the workshop” was allegedly damaged, and the attack “did not result in any casualties or equipment failure”.
Explosions are being reported in multiple Cities across Iran tonight including Hamedan, Isfahan, and Karaj; there are also reports that Air Defenses have been Activated at Hamadan Airbase in the Northwest of the Country. pic.twitter.com/QWHoce2Eyt— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 28, 2023
Background: Drones were used to attack an Iranian Ministry of Defence facility in the city of Isfahan that specialises in manufacturing ammunition.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
3 comments
The wicked Iranian goons in Tehran are every bit the filthy liars as their evil buddies in Moscow are.
I hope that we’ll see a lot more of such “unsuccessful” attacks!
Ukraine stalwart Maryna Chekh just posted an interesting clip on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_hamadan-kerej-activity-7025346219648380928-K_K8?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
Yes, that’s interesting, especially seeing that Israel seems to be more friends with mafia land than Ukraine.