Doctors in Luhansk Oblast village refuse to treat 300 Wagner mercenaries because of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, tuberculosis and pneumonia

29 JANUARY 2023

Around 300 Wagner Group mercenaries have been taken to a hospital in the village of Yuvileine in Luhansk Oblast, but local doctors are refusing to treat them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: “Up to 300 mercenaries from the Wagner Group (a private military company – ed.) have been hospitalised in Yuvileine’s multidisciplinary hospital No.15.

Doctors are refusing to treat them because many of the fighters are suffering from HIV/AIDS, syphilis, tuberculosis and pneumonia.”

Background: The Institute for the Study of War reported that regular Russian forces are likely replacing exhausted Wagner Group forces to maintain the offensive in Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...