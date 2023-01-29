An alarm has been declared in half of the regions of Ukraine: explosions have already been heard in the Kharkiv region

Anastasia Pechenyuk23:12, 01/29/23

At the same time, the enemy is firing artillery at the frinton areas of the Dnepropetrovsk region.

On the evening of Sunday, January 29, an air alert was announced in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine .

Already around 23:00, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Suspilne Kharkiv reports.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said that the occupiers were attacking the region.

“Attention! Residents of Kharkov and the region, the invaders strike! Stay in the shelters!”, – he wrote.

“Coastal territories, attention, enemy artillery activity, stay in safe places!” – said Yevgeny Yevtushenko, chairman of the Nikopol RVA.

