Abrams to arrive in Ukraine in late 2023 or early 2024 – Washington Post

Yuri Kobzar21:08, 01/29/23

The White House agreed to send American tanks only to “persuade” Scholz into Leopards.

American Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024, as they will be purchased from the assembly line. The Washington Post writes about this in a large article devoted to the epic with the negotiations on the Leopards.

The authors of the publication talked to a large number of officials involved in one way or another in the negotiations on the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine. They admitted that the United States announced the delivery of the Abrams only because otherwise Berlin would refuse to send its Leopards.

To break the resistance of Olaf Scholz, the White House decided to announce the delivery of 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks to Kyiv. However, combat vehicles will not be taken from the warehouses of the American army, but new ones will be ordered from the manufacturer.

They will be built unshielded using depleted uranium and will be delivered later this year or next year.

The interlocutors explained this decision by the fact that uranium armor is a secret technology, and the Pentagon does not want it to fall into the hands of Russia.

Deliveries of Western tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov expects the Leopard and Challenger tanks to arrive in Ukraine in March. This will allow them to be used in the spring campaign.

At the same time, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that American Abrams tanks would definitely not have time to arrive in Ukraine by the spring offensive.

However, this did not prevent Russian propagandists from declaring that the occupiers had already allegedly managed to destroy several “Abrams” in Ukraine.

