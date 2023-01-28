Videos of Stupid Russian Troops

And a CNN video regarding what Russians think about of Western tanks in Ukraine.

January 28, 2023

The biggest threat to mobilised russian infantry are mobilised russian tankmen. pic.twitter.com/Su8lWsabEW — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 27, 2023

Not that we are complaining. But in the future, we ask that the russians be more careful when unloading military equipment. And to remember that every armored vehicle is potential lend-lease equipment for #UAarmy pic.twitter.com/cg6q4CGhRB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 12, 2022

Amazing video of a Russian T-72 fleeing Ukrainian troops, discarding men and then crashing into a tree. pic.twitter.com/0hqrQtJ09S — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) September 9, 2022

