Associate Professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.

Jan 28, 2023

Three important observations about Ukrainian air defense. First, the air defense effectiveness improved over time and now it is more than 80%. Second, the Ukrainian Air Force is not capable of destroying some types of enemy missiles. Third, with Patriot systems, which are expected to arrive soon, the situation will improve dramatically.

Jan 27:

All those who are pushing Ukraine for peace talks with russia, please, take a close look at this photo. It is Grozny, the capital city of Chechnya. In 1999, it was erased by russians, three years after russia signed peace treaty with Chechnya. Russia couldn’t win the war, so it took a break only to come back and destroy the country, killing hundreds of thousands of Chechens.

The only language that russians understand is the language of force. They have to be humiliated and beaten decisively. Otherwise, we will live in constant fear of a an evil empire ready to attack any country at any time.

