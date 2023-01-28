Saakashvili suggested that Russia planned his return to Georgia

Irina Pogorelaya08:39, 01/28/23

Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili suggested that Russia could secretly organize his return to Georgia in October 2021.

He said this in an interview with Spiegel . As Saakashvili noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates ordered his arrest and trial in Georgia.

He noted that only Russia recognized the sentences of the current Georgian authorities against him. “I assume that the people who were involved in my return to Georgia in 2021 were agents of Russia,” he said.

Saakashvili expressed the opinion that what is being done to him is also a message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Regarding his future plans, Saakashvili noted that if he manages to survive, he sees his future only in Ukraine.

“I have already played my part in the history of this country (Ukraine – ed.), and I am incredibly lucky that I have the opportunity to work with Zelensky, whom I see as the leader of the free world. Conversely, it is very sad to see how Georgia turns into a silent ally Kremlin in this war,” he added.

The fate of Saakashvili in Georgia

Saakashvili has been in detention since returning to Georgia on the eve of local elections in the fall of 2021.

Earlier it became known that, according to the conclusions of the commission’s forensic medical examination, which were published by the non-governmental center “Empathy”, Saakashvili should not stay in prison for health reasons. It was noted that before the arrest he was almost healthy.

The Georgian ruling party said they were not going to trust these conclusions.

