Russia plans offensive for February, possibly next week – RUSI expert

Alexander Topchy17:58, 01/28/23

The military aid announced at the Ramstein summit at the end of January is unlikely to reach Ukraine in time.

Russia is going to launch a new large-scale offensive against Ukraine in February. Perhaps this will happen next week.

Corresponding member of the British Royal Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI) Alexander Danilyuk spoke about this on Radio NV .

“The Russians have unambiguously planned offensive operations for February. It may even start next week. If it doesn’t, it’s solely because the Russians have problems with planning and execution,” Danilyuk said.

However, the expert notes that the quality of training of these units of the Russian army will be worse than those that invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“At the same time, we must understand that we were very lucky then that these marching columns, which were absolutely not prepared for military resistance, were easy prey for the Armed Forces. This situation will not happen again. There will be normal logistics and much more. Most importantly – there will be a quantitative advantage, which was not there last year,” Danilyuk added.

He also warned that one should not count on military assistance announced at the Rammstein summit in late January. She is unlikely to have time to enter Ukraine before these coming decisive few months.

