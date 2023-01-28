Putin Dismisses Five Generals At Once

28.01.2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to dismiss high-ranking employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He fired five generals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the VChK-OGP Telegram channel reported, citing the decree. Later, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein confirmed the information.

The President of the Russian Federation dismissed the following officials:

Head of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Tula Region, Major General Sergei Galkin;

Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General Dmitry Demidenko;

Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General Vladimir Makarov;

Head of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the North-Western Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, Major General Anton Romeiko-Gurko;

Head of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Western Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow, Police Major General Boris Sheinkin.

In addition, Putin appointed three police generals to positions in the occupied regions of Ukraine. Thus, “Major General of Police Pavel Gishchenko became the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the “DPR”, Major General Igor Illarionov was appointed “Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Crimea”, and Major General of Police Vladimir Lipandin was appointed “Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kherson region”.

Police Major General Lobanov was also appointed head of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Southern Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow.

Deputy Khinshtein added that the President of the Russian Federation appointed four more police colonels to new positions. According to him, Putin also appointed:

Police Colonel Denis Maslov as Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Colonel Philip Nemov as Head of the Department for organizing the fight against the illegal use of information and communication technologies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Colonel Vladislav Novikov received the post of Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow;

Colonel Oleg Paukov took the post of Head of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Moscow.

In early June last year, Putin also fired five generals from their posts, RBC wrote. A source close to the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained the resignation of high-ranking police officers by “personnel rotation in the ministry.”

