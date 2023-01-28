NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with the Russian Federation – Chairman of the Military Committee of the Alliance

28.01.2023

NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with the aggressor country Russia. At the same time, the risks of nuclear war are still low.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance, Roa Bauer . It is noted that the Alliance does not exclude a direct military clash with Russia.

According to the head of the military committee of the Alliance, Admiral Roa Bauer, NATO is ready for war.

At the same time, he noted that now the organization should switch to a “military economy in peacetime” and engage in rearmament.

Bauer also noted that the Alliance had the initiative for a long time and could determine for itself when, where and how many troops needed to be sent to solve a particular problem, but now Russia has appeared on the horizon, which can “come without an invitation.”

However, the admiral added that the strategic goals of the terrorist state go beyond the borders of Ukraine, since it wants to restore the territory of the USSR.

Regarding the clash between Russia and NATO would lead to nuclear war, Bauer responded in the negative.

“I think Vladimir Putin is not crazy, and this is good news. He has ideas that do not match our ideas. But he is not crazy,” the admiral said.

In addition, Bauer stressed that it is important that everyone continue to believe that a nuclear war cannot be won.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, humanity is on the verge of the end of the world. The hands of the Doomsday Clock have been moved, and now they show 90 seconds before midnight.

Like this: Like Loading...