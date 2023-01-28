Italian defense minister says how to prevent World War III

Yuri Kobzar04:09, 01/28/23

The impetus for the beginning of the Third World War will be the events in Ukraine.

If Russian tanks get to Kiev, World War III will break out . This was stated by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at a meeting with his French counterpart, writes the Italian edition of RAI News .

“A third world war could start if Russian tanks arrive in Kyiv and on the borders of Europe. Not allowing them to come is the only way to stop it,” Crosetto said.

He stressed that the security of Italy and France begins with “the eastern front and what is happening in Ukraine.” Both ministers agreed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the biggest threat to peace and stability in Europe since World War II.

“This is a clear violation of the principles of the integrity and inviolability of territorial boundaries, international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” the Italian minister said.

Deliveries of Italian weapons to Ukraine

Italy has already delivered 6 packages of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, the Italians delivered a certain amount of artillery to Ukraine , which became a significant reinforcement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In December , the Italian parliament voted to continue military supplies to Ukraine. Italy will help Kyiv at least until the end of 2023.

Currently, preparations are being completed for the dispatch of the SAMP / T air defense system. This is a joint Franco-Italian development.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...