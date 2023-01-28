“I cursed that I came here”: An occupier spoke about the realities of Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine

28.01.2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

A Russian soldier shared on the phone the realities of service in the RF Armed Forces in the “Northern Military District” zone. The occupant spoke about large-scale losses among the personnel of his brigade.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The telephone conversation was intercepted (to watch the video, scroll to the end of the news).

A soldier of the 27th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation said that Russia is systematically losing soldiers, as a result of which panic is sown among the military.

“30 soldiers were brought to us, only 10 remained. I’ve seen enough, fuck, I’m telling you … I actually, I cursed that I went here,” the invader says.

In addition, an enemy soldier complained about the constant shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the large number of deaths among his comrades-in-arms.

“We are still standing still, damn it, just in one place. When the camp was demolished, I could die three times in a day, at one time,” he said.

The occupant shared the realities of service in the Russian army – the military live in the forest with stretched awnings, and freshly mobilized soldiers drink en masse during duty.

“The mobilized are first sent to Belgorod, and then immediately to the position. They are just so fucked,” the soldier comments.

The soldier boasted over the phone that for his service at the front he was promised to be given a rank and to remove 2 previous convictions received before the war.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the occupying Russian troops are experiencing a significant personnel shortage. In particular, in one of the units of the invaders, located in the occupied territory of the Kharkiv region, commanders don’t remain long.

Like this: Like Loading...