Harris headed to Munich conference before Ukraine war’s 1-year mark

Harris will reprise her role championing the U.S.-led West’s defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression.
01/27/2023
Vice President Kamala Harris will once again head the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference, two people familiar with her plans said, a sign of the continued importance the U.S. is putting on transatlantic cooperation on Ukraine nearly one year into the war.
Harris’ appearance at Europe’s premier defense conference is meant to underscore that America won’t abandon Kyiv even as the war is expected to grind on for at least another year. She’ll arrive in the southern German city after a few tense weeks of negotiations between Washington and Berlin over supplying more advanced weapons to Ukraine.
Following discussions with German officials, who had said they’d send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine if the U.S. sent its Abrams tanks, President Joe Biden authorized the transfer of 31 Abramson Wednesday. In response, Germany quickly greenlighted its own Leopard tanks and those held by other nations.
It’ll be Harris’ second go in front of the conference, taking place Feb. 17-19.
Just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion, Harris will get a chance to update transatlantic-minded officials and experts on the progress the U.S.-led Western resistance has made and potentially preview further steps. Ukraine, for instance, has made no secret about its desire to field fighter jets, including F-16s, from the United States.
Last year, the vice president gave a well-received speech just five days before Vladimir Putin sent his forces across the border into Ukraine. Harris, echoing her boss’ sentiments, vowed that the United States would stand up for Kyiv and the broader transatlantic alliance under such dire circumstances.
“If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs,” she said.
A White House official said there’s no travel to announce for the vice president.
The news of Harris’ involvement in the event comes as rumors grow that Biden might make a visit to Europe in commemoration of the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House has yet to confirm any discussions of such a trip, let alone say that a flight over the Atlantic is officially on the schedule.
4 comments
This war didn’t have to last so long. A thousand times, I’ve wished that we had another president. A stronger one.
That obviously didn’t come to pass. Many predictions were made about how mafia land would go broke. But, we’re at the one-year mark soon and their war efforts are continuing
Like little children. I will if you will. You do it first. No, you do it first. Okay, if I do, then you do. Okay, go ahead.
It’s all so very sad.
Denys Davidov thinks this horror will go for another year. And he’s more optimistic than I about the weapons supply.
Btw he’s a Crimean and he wants to spend the rest of his life in his homeland, as soon as the cockroach vermin have gone.
I hope his wish is granted very soon!
Btw, unfortunately he thinks that Bakhmut may soon be abandoned to the putinazi scum; albeit at great cost. But the lives of subhumans don’t count anyway.
https://youtu.be/XAqW1t9rgLk
Well, the Bakhmut front lines haven’t changed during the past few days., according to Liveuamap. But, I think that we knew all along that this day would come. And, I think that the AFU general staff planned on this to happen. This is Sievierodonetsk all over again, but with a lot more cockroach casualties.
Send ATACM’s now!
We need to take heed of the toughness (or otherwise) of this VP towards putler. There must be at least a 50-50 chance of old Joe standing down and endorsing her as his replacement.
At the moment, the GOP seem hell bent on putting up putinoid dreck as their selection.