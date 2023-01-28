From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh

1 hour ago.
Alisa, 5, from Kherson, was trapped under the rubble after a Russian rocket attack.
She needed to have 7 surgeries. Doctors were able to save her left eye but she doesn’t see anything with it.
Alisa is now undergoing rehabilitation.
📷 🇺🇦 Health Ministry
RuSSian nazi vermin filth did this to this defenceless little girl.
Never forgive the cunts. Fucking EVER.
This is the sort of evil that mafia land commits each and every day. The hesitation to give Ukraine what it needs to oust this criminal horde symbolically reflects on the disfigured face of this little girl.