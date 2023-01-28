From FB page; The Heartbeat of Ukraine

By Christine Reichart Stuermer. Jan 28, 2023

Day 338 (1/27/23) Kyiv still stands and Russia is still a terrorist state.

124,710 enemy soldiers have been neutralized.

Russian forces continued to shell towns in the east on Friday, according to the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko. The town of Chasiv Yar, to the west of Bakhmut, had been shelled for over an hour and a half on Friday morning, leaving two people dead and five wounded, and damaging “around ten houses.” 🤬🤬

Ukraine’s eastern front line is under heavily shelling, with the town of Vuhledar facing “permanent” assault, Kyrylenko said on Telegram Friday morning. Two people died over the past 24 hours in what Kyrylenko described as the “permanent shelling of Vuhledar.” He also reported two instances of “massive artillery shelling of Avdiivka overnight.”🤬

The good news is that Russians continue to suffer a lot of losses. In 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense forces killed about 850 invaders, destroyed a Russian helicopter, 33 drones, and 7 tanks.

In one battle in Donetsk alone, Ukraine claims to have killed 109 enemy troops and wounding 188.

In President Zelensky’s nightly address, expressed extreme disappointment in the President of the Olympic committee’s decision to allow Russian Athletes to compete in the Olympics.

As almost every night, President Zelensky commented on the situation in the Donetsk region.

“The situation at the front, and in particular in Donetsk region – near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, remains extremely acute. The occupiers are not just storming our positions – they are deliberately and methodically destroying these towns and villages around them. Artillery, aviation, missiles. The Russian army has no shortage of means of destruction.”

Two of the 70 missiles fired by Russia toward Ukraine on Thursday were Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said, calling on the West to provide them with advance air defense systems that are capable of shooting these down. At least 11 people were killed across Ukraine after Moscow fired 70 missiles — including two hypersonic missiles — aimed at energy facilities on Thursday. Ukraine’s state energy operator warned Friday the strikes caused “substantial damage” to the power grid.

There was a large-scale fire in the Moscow region this evening. According to the preliminary data, the composition of fuels and lubricants is burning at the 65th kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road. 🔥🔥

And speaking of power grid – The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces stated that Russian invaders are going to establish a supply of electricity from the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Russia. They are trying to involve 150 Belarusian engineers to work there. 🤬

The National Resistance Center has reported that the invaders are preparing for a new mass checkup of the residents “loyalty” in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts. They will be checking phones for the presence of Ukrainian applications such as education and banks.

And in Belgium, the government announced its largest ever assistance package for Ukraine, including $97.5 million in military aid. The military aid is part of a larger package that also contains humanitarian and civilian assistance.

As for the US, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN Friday the newly announced tranche of Abrams tanks announced by the US as part of this week’s aid to Ukraine “will take many months before they can get on the ground.” Despite this timeline, Kirby said the Biden administration is “not going to waste time” in providing training and shoring up supply chains to ensure Ukrainian forces are best equipped to use them when they eventually arrive in Ukraine.

Poland has decided to increase the original number of Leopards they will be providing by 60! That is a significant increase!

Ukrainian pilots will take “about six months” to master the F-16 multi-role fighter jet, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Airforce, Yurii Ihnat, said at a briefing on Friday.

CNN reported that after Western nations acceded to provide Ukraine with tanks, some analysts quickly suggested that European and NATO allies would eventually provide Ukraine with older aircraft such as the F-16. “Our pilots can learn how to fly those aircraft in a couple of weeks. It will take time to master how to fight with those airplanes, about six months,” Ihnat said. “They would have to learn how to use all kinds of weapons carried by modern aircraft.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out Germany sending fighter jets to Ukraine, according to an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

”This is out of the question,” Pistorius is quoted as saying when asked whether Germany would send fighter jets to Kyiv.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that it has ordered Latvian Ambassador to Moscow Maris Riekstins to leave Russia within two weeks in a tit-for-tat move.

“Ambassador of Latvia M. Riekstins was ordered to leave the Russian Federation within two weeks,” according to a statement from the ministry. Earlier this week, Latvia expelled Russia’s ambassador in Riga, citing solidarity with Estonia.

In tonight’s edition of the Russians are delusional, confused, and batshit crazy –

The Kremlin said Friday that Washington has been “demonizing” the Russian private mercenary organization Wagner group for years, following the US Treasury’s decision to designate the group as a significant transnational criminal organization.

“Yesterday was not the first time we heard such statements from Washington demonizing PMC (Private Military Contractor) Wagner. This has been going on for many years,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

“Such statements from Washington are unfounded. We never see any intelligible arguments,” he added. Unfounded??? 🤥 🤥The Wagner group is a bunch of Barbarians for hire.

Peskov stated today that “There are no steps from the US towards the negotiation process with Russia.” Excuse me. You are not at war with the U.S. You invaded and are at war with Ukraine. 🤡🤡🤡

Propagandist Simonyan wants to “arm the Taliban, Iran, and North Korea so they will fight the west.”🙄What about the second army in the world?

A Russian News outlet reported that Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Marya Zakharova stated the following: “At the US. Ramestein Air Base in Germany, NATO confirmed that they would boost supplies of modern heavy offensive weapons to Kiev.” (That’s Kyiv!) “This is yet another indication that the West plans to raise the stakes in the conflict, prolonging it, and raising the number of casualties.”🤡🤡🤡💩

Darth Putin had to comment on this very topic. “By giving means for Ukraine to shoot down 100% of the peace missiles we just fired at them, West has “escalated the war” meaning we now have to fire even more next time so anyone they kill is actually West’s fault.” 🤪

The Russian Embassy in the USA tweeted the following statement from Putin: “It was primarily the Soviet nation that put an end to the barbaric Nazi plans in 1945 by standing up for the freedom and independence of its motherland, saving the Jewish people and other ethnic groups for total annihilation and enslavement.” 🤬🤬

There are so many things wrong with this statement. I was speechless. Then I gathered my wits about me and bombarded them with a barrage of suitable memes and accompanying statements. It felt good.

That’s it for tonight folks! Keep those prayers and words of support coming. If you’re interested in making a contribution to help our Ukrainian friends, I can point you to some legitimate organizations! #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine #braveukraine #russiaisaterroriststate #PutinIsaWarCriminal #FuckPutin #fuckIran

