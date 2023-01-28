Blast at Iranian munitions center (video)

Violetta Orlova00:28, 01/29/23

According to unconfirmed reports, the detonation occurred after a drone attack.

In Iran , an explosion occurred in one of the centers for the production of ammunition of the country’s Ministry of Defense. The incident took place in the city of Isfahan.

A loud explosion was heard at a military factory in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, Reuters reported .

“The explosion occurred in one of the centers for the production of ammunition of the Ministry of Defense, according to a statement by the deputy head of the Isfahan governorate for political affairs and security, there were no casualties,” Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the detonation occurred after a drone attack.

The situation in Iran: latest news

On January 27, an armed man attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran . As a result of the incident, a security officer of the diplomatic mission was killed, and two more were injured.

An Azerbaijani journalist hinted at the involvement of the Iranian authorities in the incident. Mubariz Aslanov noted that Tehran did not like the de-occupation of part of the territory in 2020.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...