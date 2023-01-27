Ukraine’s Armed Forces form world’s first drone strike companies – General Staff

27 JANUARY 2023

Ukraine is forming the world’s first drone attack companies as part of the Army of Drones project.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved the creation of drone attack companies during the Staff’s meeting. Together with the Defence Ministry, the General Staff and the State Service of Special Communications, a coordination headquarters has been set up for the full implementation of the project within the framework of the Army of Drones.

The General Staff reports that this is required in order to implement a number of key reforms and increase drone production for the Defence Forces.

Quote: “We have already selected the most professional servicemen to lead the attack companies. Each of them will receive drones and ammunition, Starlink and other necessary equipment to defeat the enemy in hot spots.”

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...