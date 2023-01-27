The White House will discuss the possibility of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

Evgenia Sokolenko08:48, 27.01.23

Biden’s adviser said that Washington does not rule out the supply of “any specific weapons systems to Ukraine.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden will “thoroughly discuss” with allies the possibility of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets .

Security adviser to the US president, John Feiner, said that the American authorities “do not rule out anything”, reports MSNBC .

“We will discuss it very carefully [with allies],” he said

According to Feiner, Washington does not exclude the supply of “any specific weapons systems to Ukraine”, and military assistance to the Defense Forces is provided “according to their needs with the phases of the Ukrainian struggle”.

Earlier, the US Ministry of Defense commented on the transfer of F-16 to the Air Force, stressing that “we are definitely not going to remove anything from the agenda.”

Provision of fighter jets to Ukraine

As Politico writes, the Ukrainian authorities, following the supply of battle tanks, demand the supply of Western fighter jets , and can get them, counting on the support of the Baltic countries in this matter.

At the same time, the Slovakian authorities announced that they are ready to discuss the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Yurii Hnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces , said that it is already known what type of aircraft Ukraine will receive, and what the terms of personnel training are.

