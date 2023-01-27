The Russians took the orphans from Kherson to the orphanage, which gained the fame of “Auschwitz” (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko17:38, 01/27/23

Children in the orphanage are constantly malnourished. Due to exhaustion, some of them die, according to one of the Russian women who adopted a child there.

It became known the whereabouts of 14 orphans from Kherson, whom the Russian authorities took to the territory controlled by the Russian Federation during the occupation of the city .

As the publication ” Layout ” found out, Ukrainian orphans were settled in the Simferopol “Yolochka” orphanage, which is subordinate to the Crimean Ministry of Health.

The whereabouts of the children became known thanks to the pictures that were published on the website “Adoption in the Moscow Region” as part of the report on the results of the action “Become Santa Claus”.

The media noticed that in the letters that were attached to each of the photos, fourteen postcards were written in the same handwriting. Each one mentioned that the child who addresses Santa Claus came from Kherson.

According to media reports, this place gained fame as the German Auschwitz concentration camp because of the cruel treatment of the inmates. In 2020, several mothers who adopted children from Yolochka spoke about the inhuman conditions for orphans.

One of them, Olga Kramnaya, reported that at the time of adoption, her two-year-old son weighed six kilograms. He could not sit, talk or eat on his own. After examination by doctors, the boy was diagnosed with dystrophy, dehydration, rickets and skull deformity.

Also, one of the former employees of Yolochka told how local nurses looked after orphans in the orphanage.

“It’s even inconvenient to repeat what I heard from them: “Don’t pour juice for children: you leave, and they will spoil us. Don’t take it on your hands: you’ll teach it, the next shift will come, the child will ask. “They didn’t feed at night – you have to sleep. They didn’t give water, only mixtures. Night kefir went into bottles for employees,” she said.

Her story caused a resonance in the media, but after checking the regional Ministry of Health, the Investigative Committee and the prosecutor’s office, no violations were found in Yolochka, and they did not even pay attention to malnourished children.

“There were a lot of checks, but all these checks were mostly of an excursion nature, so they all did not notice the malnourished children who are still there. Some have already died during this time,” Kramnaya added to the words of the ex-employee.

The publication suggests that the children from Kherson, who were photographed, were transported to Crimea in October 2022 during the so-called evacuation of local residents on the eve of the liberation of the city as a result of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Officially, the orphanage specializes in working with children with lesions of the central nervous system, mental and behavioral disorders, hearing, vision and HIV. However, its “Work Program” for 2021-2025 emphasizes that the institution should also educate children in “patriotism” and the understanding that “Crimea is in the south of Russia.

Occupation of Kherson

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, since February 24, 2022, the Kherson region has been under temporary occupation.

During the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 11, 2022, Ukrainian soldiers liberated Kherson , pushing Russian troops back to the left bank of the Dnieper.

At the moment , 20-30% of the civilian population remains in the occupied part of the Kherson region .

